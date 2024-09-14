Sigourney Weaver Reflects on “Alien 3” and Its Lasting Impact

Like many fans, I recently decided to revisit the Alien series in anticipation of Fede Alvarez’s new installment. The original Alien film remains a classic, and although I am puzzled by the current lukewarm reception of Aliens, I believe it is as remarkable as Ridley Scott’s iconic production. However, the most surprising rediscovery was Alien 3. As I have aged, its profound spiritual and emotional depth resonates more intensely, establishing it as a pivotal conclusion to Ellen Ripley’s journey. Recently, Sigourney Weaver herself shared her thoughts on the film, adding to its significance.

According to Hulu, Sigourney Weaver’s character, Ripley, once again encounters an alien threat after crash-landing on a remote prison planet. In a recent interview, Weaver discussed her entire career, allowing ample discussion about her experience with the Xenomorph series. She described Ripley as an “everyman” figure, contributing to the enduring legacy of the original film. Reflecting on her collaboration with the directors of the franchise—including Scott, Cameron, David Fincher, and Jean-Pierre Jeunet—she stated, “All four of the Alien filmmakers I worked with made the material their own.” Her words about Fincher’s Alien 3 particularly stood out.

Weaver addressed the controversies behind Alien 3’s production and its reputation as the weakest of the initial four films. She characterized that era as a transitional moment when studios shifted focus from making great films to prioritizing fiscal considerations. Fincher faced substantial studio interference, a situation he eventually disassociated from, and Weaver described the studio’s lack of support for his vision as “idiotic.”

Nonetheless, Weaver expressed fond memories of working on Alien 3. She appreciated Fincher’s directorial commitment, stating, “I loved working with him, and I think we made a good film. I’m glad he got a chance to do his version. It was a great ensemble.” Despite often being considered the franchise’s outlier, it is refreshing to hear Weaver offer the film the recognition it merits. Alien 3’s gothic, intense conclusion to Ripley’s story has aged remarkably well. It is a moving film layered within a sci-fi monster narrative, and viewers are encouraged to revisit it for a renewed perspective.

