Silicon Valley Engineer Works Multiple Jobs, Spark Controversy

San Francisco, California — The tech industry is facing scrutiny after Soham Parekh, a software engineer from Mumbai, was exposed for working at multiple Silicon Valley startups simultaneously. This revelation, ignited by Playground AI founder, has raised questions about hustle culture in the tech field.

Doshi, the founder of Playground AI, shared a post on social media stating, “There’s a guy named Soham Parekh who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware. I fired this guy in his first week.” His post garnered over 25,000 likes, prompting other founders to come forward about their experiences with Parekh.

Matthew Parkhurst, founder of software startup Antimetal, confirmed that Parekh was hired in 2022 but was let go after the company noticed fluctuations in his availability and output quality. “He was smart and likable, but it became apparent he was working at multiple companies,” Parkhurst said.

Haz Hubble, co-founder of the social media scheduler Pally, stated they withdrew a job offer worth $250,000 per year after realizing Parekh’s inability to relocate to San Francisco. Hubble remarked, “To me it seems he must be addicted to the game of getting job offers.”

In a recent interview, Parekh admitted to juggling multiple jobs but expressed regret. “No one really likes to work 140 hours a week, but I had to do this out of necessity,” he said, citing dire financial circumstances as his motivation.

Parekh explained that he started this lifestyle in 2022, which he described as grueling, leading to him being a “serial non-sleeper.” Despite the stress, he claimed he was motivated by a desire to contribute to the companies rather than greed.

The tech community is divided on the ethics of working multiple jobs secretly. Some condemn the practice, while others are curious how Parekh managed it. The behavior reflects a growing trend, especially during the pandemic, as many in tech sought to secure their positions amid layoffs.

Alexandru Voica, from AI company Synthesia, noted, “During the peak of Covid, there was this rush from tech companies to fire talent, creating intense competition.” He argued that remote work has allowed some individuals to take on more than one job, blurring the lines of accountability.

Experts warn that this culture of overcommitment can lead to burnout. Dmitry Zaytsev, a talent management founder, stated, “Burnout is a predictable outcome when the workplace culture rewards overcommitment.” As Silicon Valley’s demand for constant productivity grows, some fear that overwork may contribute to wider industry issues.

Voica also cautioned that such behavior could impact perceptions of all tech workers, especially vulnerable groups who benefit from flexible work arrangements. “When you have this type of cavalier behavior, it sets a tone that this is normal behavior in the community,” he said.