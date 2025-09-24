News
Silver Alert Deactivated After 77-Year-Old Woman Found Safe
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Arkansas — A Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old Benton County woman has been canceled after she was found safe, according to the Bentonville Police Department.
The alert was issued for Star Hamilton, who was reported missing on Tuesday morning. She was last seen at approximately 4:16 a.m. driving northbound on Highway 59 towards the Arkansas-Missouri state line.
Police noted that Hamilton often gets lost and is easily confused. Her family is concerned she may have undiagnosed dementia, which prompted the urgency behind the alert.
Authorities also informed the public that Hamilton might have been traveling in a 2020 black Toyota Corolla with the license plate AMK51X.
The Bentonville Police expressed gratitude for the community’s support during the search. Anyone with further information is still encouraged to reach out to the department at 479-271-3170.
Recent Posts
- Astros Aim to End Losing Streak Against Athletics
- Binghamton Rumble Ponies Win Eastern League Championship
- Fritz Faces Diallo in Japan Open Showdown
- Laufey to Bring ‘A Matter of Time’ Tour to Glendale
- Dallas Mavericks’ Russell Proposes to Laura Ivaniukas in Beach Engagement
- Florida Allocates $60 Million for Cancer Research Grants
- Cubs Face Young Gun Jonah Tong After Unlikely Collapse
- América Faces San Luis in Key Liga MX Showdown
- Former MLS Star Calls Inter Miami a ‘Disaster’ Under Messi
- Dodgers Face Giants in Last Home Game of Regular Season
- Schwarzenegger Stars in Ad Opposing California’s Proposition 50
- Cubs’ Playoff Hopes Hinge on Key Players Amid Late-Season Struggles
- DOJ Withdraws Inquiry into FBI Agent Amid Alex Jones Controversy
- Mets Extend Wild-Card Lead with Victory Over Rivals
- Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Bride’ Trailer Unleashes Dark Frankenstein Adaptation
- Tom Holland Suffers Mild Concussion, Pauses Filming Spider-Man Movie
- Steve Hilton Advocates Major Tax Cuts in California Gubernatorial Campaign
- Chip Black Returns to Investigate Conspiracy in The Morning Show
- Alec Bohm Shines as Phillies Eye Playoff Push
- Marvel Zombies: A Gruesome Journey of Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic MCU