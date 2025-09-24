Silver Alert Deactivated After 77-Year-Old Woman Found Safe

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Arkansas — A Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old Benton County woman has been canceled after she was found safe, according to the Bentonville Police Department.

The alert was issued for Star Hamilton, who was reported missing on Tuesday morning. She was last seen at approximately 4:16 a.m. driving northbound on Highway 59 towards the Arkansas-Missouri state line.

Police noted that Hamilton often gets lost and is easily confused. Her family is concerned she may have undiagnosed dementia, which prompted the urgency behind the alert.

Authorities also informed the public that Hamilton might have been traveling in a 2020 black Toyota Corolla with the license plate AMK51X.

The Bentonville Police expressed gratitude for the community’s support during the search. Anyone with further information is still encouraged to reach out to the department at 479-271-3170.