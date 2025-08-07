News
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 69-Year-Old in Waukesha
WAUKESHA, Wis. – A Silver Alert has been issued for 69-year-old Michael E. Taylor, who was last seen on August 6. According to the Waukesha Police Department, Taylor wandered away from his home near Sunset Drive and Oakdale Drive around 3 p.m.
Taylor is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He has a gray goatee and is noted to be missing the tip of his middle finger on his left hand.
When he was last seen, Taylor was wearing a burgundy baseball cap, a black button-up shirt with vertical white stripes, black athletic pants, and gray sneakers. Authorities indicate that he may be on foot.
Police reported that Taylor recently moved to Waukesha to live with family. They also believe he may suffer from dementia or another cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information regarding Michael Taylor‘s whereabouts is urged to call the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3831.
