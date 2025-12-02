News
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 83-Year-Old in Coconut Creek
Coconut Creek, Florida – Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old man reported missing from Coconut Creek.
Lawrence Weinberg was last seen Monday afternoon near his home in Wynmoor Village. According to Coconut Creek Police, he was wearing a blue T-shirt, blue sweat pants, and beige sandals at the time of his disappearance.
Detectives are urging anyone with information about Weinberg’s whereabouts to come forward. They believe he may be disoriented and in need of assistance.
Weinberg’s family is concerned, and they have been actively searching the area where he was last seen.
Anyone who sees him or has any details is encouraged to contact the Coconut Creek Police Department.
