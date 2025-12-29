Silver Hits New Highs as Demand Drives Price Surge

NEW YORK, NY — Silver has been making headlines due to a historic bull run, with prices skyrocketing by over 150% in 2025. As of December 26, the spot price for silver reached $75.85 per ounce, up from about $29.38 just a year earlier. This significant increase has resulted in substantial gains for investors who purchased silver bullion products, particularly large 100-ounce bars, when prices were lower.

The current rise in silver prices can be attributed to a combination of factors including geopolitical tensions, cuts in Federal Reserve interest rates, and concerns about currency stability. These elements have created favorable conditions for silver investments, which are also buoyed by strong industrial demand.

For investors holding 100-ounce silver bars, the raw metal value is approximately $7,500 at the current market rate. However, actual sale prices may vary, depending primarily on the point of sale and the condition of the bars. Established dealers typically buy back at 95% to 99% of the spot price, translating to about $7,125 to $7,425 for a standard 100-ounce bar.

The manufacturer of the bar and its condition can also affect sale prices. Bars from reputable refiners are likely to have better buyback rates compared to lesser-known brands, and those kept sealed in original packaging may command higher prices than tarnished or handled bars.

Potential sellers should keep in mind that silver prices fluctuate significantly throughout trading days. Monitoring these shifts can make a considerable difference in sale proceeds. Deciding when to sell has become a frequent consideration for silver investors. While recent trends show attractive gains, the precious metal has historically been volatile.

Many factors can influence silver prices, including ongoing inflation, geopolitical risks, and significant industrial usage. As expectations of further Fed rate cuts develop, demand for silver could remain strong, particularly in 2026. Conversely, if inflation eases more than anticipated, it may dampen demand for silver, affecting its market value.

The current market conditions suggest that now might be an opportune time for investors to evaluate their silver holdings, weighing the potential for continued price increases against the risks of sudden market corrections.

Silver’s new all-time high of $79.36, set on December 26, capstones a remarkable year for the metal, which began the year well below this threshold. Investors are left questioning how much higher silver prices could potentially rise in the future.