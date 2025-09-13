Simeon Price Finds New Life with Colorado Buffaloes Football Team

BOULDER, Colo. — Simeon Price thought his football career might be over this spring. After entering the NCAA transfer portal in December with little interest, he received a call from the Colorado Buffaloes in June that changed everything.

“When I got the call here, it was a no-brainer to walk into this type of environment with these coaches,” said Price, who now leads the Buffaloes in rushing as they prepare to face Houston on Friday at 5:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.

The 6-foot, 215-pound running back has already made an impact in just two games with Colorado. He has rushed for 84 yards on 14 attempts, averaging 6.0 yards per carry. Colorado’s head coach, Deion Sanders, praised Price’s character and work ethic. “First of all, he deserves it. He’s a phenomenal human being,” Sanders said.

Before joining the Buffaloes, Price played three seasons at Mississippi State and spent the 2024 season at Coastal Carolina. Despite his experience, he had only managed 79 carries for 327 yards in his first four years. Last season, he rushed for just 136 yards, leading him to consider his future in football.

“I was at home training, thinking I was never going to be able to play football again,” he said. “I had to start making plans for my future.”

Price’s journey took a positive turn when Colorado reached out. He joined a competitive running backs room that includes Micah Welch and DeKalon Taylor. With Dallan Hayden sidelined due to injury, Price has taken advantage of the opportunity. “Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready,” he said regarding his approach.

Reflecting on the early part of this season, Price described his performances as “solid,” but said he sees room for improvement. “I’m always tough on myself,” he admitted.

In an interview, Price discussed a spectacular 360-degree hurdle he executed during the last game, stating, “You just have to react. Being here is always a blessing.” He emphasized that he values the guidance of Hall of Fame running back coach Marshall Faulk, calling his insights “gold nuggets.”

As the team gears up for the upcoming game against Houston, Price feels a renewed sense of purpose in his final college football season. “I wake up every morning and thank the Lord for this opportunity,” Price remarked. “I don’t take anything for granted.”

Looking ahead, Colorado aims to build on their performance against Delaware and solidify their place within the Big 12. “We have a lot of stuff to clean up,” Sanders has noted, as they strategize for their matchup against the Cougars.