Simeone’s New Atlético Madrid Faces Porto In Preseason Opener

Porto, Portugal

Diego Simeone‘s reconfigured Atlético Madrid squad is set to debut in a preseason friendly against FC Porto this Sunday at the Estádio do Dragão. The match comes after a busy transfer window where Atlético finalized six incoming transfers and eight departures, with defender Santiago Mouriño’s exit confirmed on Friday.

Many of the new players have actively participated in training sessions, particularly during a “boot camp” in Segovia, which preceded their return to training facilities in Majadahonda. According to Simeone’s lineup from Thursday’s practice, three new players are expected to start against Porto.

Matteo Ruggeri, positioned as the left-back, and Álex Baena, who will play as a left-sided central midfielder, will join Johnny Cardoso as a holding midfielder. Cardoso, already established as a first-choice option, appears to have secured his position despite competition.

The center-back partnership of Clément Lenglet and Robin Le Normand seems set to continue, especially as David Hancko is still acclimating to the team and José Giménez is recovering from a muscle injury sustained at the FIFA Club World Cup.

In attack, Simeone has trialed a forward line comprising Julián Alvarez and Giuliano Simeone alongside Alexander Sørloth. Alvarez is anticipated to take on the main striking role when the competitive season kicks off, and players like Baena and Thiago Almada are expected to provide ample scoring opportunities.

The upcoming fixture will be their first encounter with the 30-time Portuguese champions since a UEFA group stage match on November 1, 2022. Historically, Atlético has won two out of six matches played in Porto, including a victory that concluded the group stage in the 2021/22 season.

This friendly also presents a unique scenario for Samu Aghehowa, who transferred to Porto from Atlético last August, highlighting a potential “revenge game” as he seeks to shine against his former club after a productive season in the Portuguese Liga.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CEST.