Simon Cowell Shares Rare Photo of Son Eric on Instagram

LOS ANGELES, CA — Simon Cowell delighted fans on August 28 by sharing a rare photo of his 11-year-old son, Eric, on Instagram. Many fans could not help but notice Eric’s striking resemblance to his father, with one joking, ‘Eric will be replacing you on the AGT panel before long!’

The post featured Cowell relaxing in an office chair with his dog Daisy on his lap, while Eric stood behind him wearing an AGT shirt. Cowell captioned the post with the phrase, ‘Everyone’s happy.’ The image quickly garnered attention, igniting conversations among fans about the similarities between father and son.

In the comments, followers expressed shock at how much Eric has grown. One user wrote, ‘Eric is the image of you. Wow, he’s so grown up!!! Lovely to see xx.’ Another commenter reminisced, ‘Oh my goodness, I remember when he was born. Can’t believe how big he is. Handsome like his dad!’

Cowell, who shares Eric with fiancée Lauren Silverman, rarely posts pictures of his son, only sharing one earlier this year and none since late 2024. This rarity contributed to the excitement around the latest image.

In May, Cowell discussed the profound impact of fatherhood on his life, stating, ‘It’s extraordinary and it never goes. So I didn’t expect that, and when it happened, it was like, ‘Wow.’ I mean, it’s incredible.’

