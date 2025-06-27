Simon Guobadia Regrets Marriage to Porsha Williams, Claims Financial Manipulation

ATLANTA, Ga. — Simon Guobadia, ex-husband of Porsha Williams, expressed deep regret over their brief marriage during an exclusive interview with Page Six. Guobadia, 61, claims the reality TV star targeted him for financial gain.

In the interview, Guobadia recalled repeatedly asking Williams, 44, why she filed for divorce, only to be met with silence. “This felt like a coup. … I was totally blindsided,” he said, adding that he was unable to reach out to her family for answers.

Shortly after their marriage ended in February 2024 after just 14 months, Guobadia sent Williams a text describing the marriage as a “$5 million rehab project.” He stated, “She never shared her concerns or issues with me before filing for divorce. If you’re married…you discuss issues,” emphasizing that they did not communicate effectively.

Williams, who recently hired an immigration attorney for complex concerns surrounding Guobadia’s legal status, filed for divorce just over a week after a confrontation they had on Valentine’s Day. Guobadia, who has faced recent deportation to Nigeria for immigration violations, expressed his belief that he was manipulated financially throughout the relationship.

He reflected on their quick engagement, questioning, “Getting engaged in 30 days…who does that? I was out of my goddamn mind,” while lamenting the ongoing financial ramifications following their divorce.

The judge overseeing their case ruled in favor of the alimony arrangement, which awards Williams $40,000 per month for a total of $560,000 due to the length of their marriage. Williams also retains the marital home in Atlanta for up to 36 months, with the option to refinance it under her name.

Guobadia indicated plans to appeal the court’s decision, stating with “1,000% certainty” that legal proceedings are far from over. He mentioned his previous experiences with prenups and vowed to challenge this ruling “all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary.”

While the couple did not have children together, Williams’ daughter lived with them at times. Guobadia stated, “I don’t have a relationship with her daughter,” and criticized Williams for what he considered disingenuous gestures during their divorce, including child support payments while he was in custody.

In response to Guobadia’s claims, a source close to Williams emphasized that she has moved on and wishes him well, although her representatives did not provide further comments.

The unraveling of their marriage continues to capture public interest, as both parties reveal conflicting narratives about their relationship.