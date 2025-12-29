Sports
Simone Biles Celebrates Bears Win in Custom Game-Day Outfit
CHICAGO, Ill. — Olympic gymnast Simone Biles showcased her game-day style by attending the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers matchup on Dec. 21. Biles, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, supported her husband Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Bears, as they celebrated a thrilling overtime victory, 22-16.
Biles wore a custom sequined sweatsuit featuring Owens’s jersey number, 36. Crafted by Pressed by Sarita, the outfit highlighted Biles’s fashion sense and support for her husband. She completed the look with silver accessories, including pointed-toe heels and a stylish bag.
On social media, she shared her outfit and game-day excitement with followers, captioning a post with, “victory sunday baby 🧸🧡.” The post included a playful video of Biles and Owens exchanging a kiss on the sidelines, contrasting footage of the action-packed game, and glimpses of them celebrating after the win.
Fans praised Biles for her fashionable appearance, with comments such as “You’re Chicago’s good luck charm 💙” and “Love your fit ❤️.” Another fan commented on Biles and Owens’s evident chemistry, calling them “the cutest couple ever.”
The Bears’ victory secured them a spot in the NFC Playoffs, next facing the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 28. Fans now eagerly anticipate both the game and Biles’s next trendy ensemble.
Recent Posts
- Danny Ramirez Recast in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 Due to Conflicts
- Morocco Dominates Zambia, Secures AFCON Knockout Stage Berth
- Three Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Spark Serial Killer Speculation
- USC Faces TCU in Historic Alamo Bowl Showdown
- U.S. Pursues Sanctioned Tanker Amid Military Build-Up in Caribbean
- Michelle Randolph and Demi Moore Discuss Acting Dynamics in ‘Landman’
- FC Porto Hosts Struggling AVS SAD in Liga Portugal Clash
- Mariska Hargitay Reflects on Past Injuries and Their Impact
- Illinois Defeats Southern University 88-60 in Non-Conference Finale
- Nebraska Hosts USC in Key Big Ten Women’s Basketball Showdown
- Matt Ryan May Join Falcons Front Office After Successful Playing Career
- Yegor Chinakhov Trade Rumors Heat Up as Roster Freeze Ends
- Michigan QB Davis Warren to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
- Porto Hosts AVS SAD in Primeira Liga Showdown
- Diane Lane: A Career Beyond the Spotlight
- D4vd Faces Murder Charges in Celeste Rivas Case
- Rutgers Men’s Basketball Faces Delaware State in Final Non-Conference Game
- Merrimack Warriors Face Sacred Heart Pioneers in MAAC Showdown
- Zambia Faces Must-Win Match Against Morocco in AFCON 2025
- Gasperini Prepares Roma for Crucial Match Against Genoa