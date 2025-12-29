Simone Biles Celebrates Bears Win in Custom Game-Day Outfit

CHICAGO, Ill. — Olympic gymnast Simone Biles showcased her game-day style by attending the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers matchup on Dec. 21. Biles, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, supported her husband Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Bears, as they celebrated a thrilling overtime victory, 22-16.

Biles wore a custom sequined sweatsuit featuring Owens’s jersey number, 36. Crafted by Pressed by Sarita, the outfit highlighted Biles’s fashion sense and support for her husband. She completed the look with silver accessories, including pointed-toe heels and a stylish bag.

On social media, she shared her outfit and game-day excitement with followers, captioning a post with, “victory sunday baby 🧸🧡.” The post included a playful video of Biles and Owens exchanging a kiss on the sidelines, contrasting footage of the action-packed game, and glimpses of them celebrating after the win.

Fans praised Biles for her fashionable appearance, with comments such as “You’re Chicago’s good luck charm 💙” and “Love your fit ❤️.” Another fan commented on Biles and Owens’s evident chemistry, calling them “the cutest couple ever.”

The Bears’ victory secured them a spot in the NFC Playoffs, next facing the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 28. Fans now eagerly anticipate both the game and Biles’s next trendy ensemble.