Simone Biles Hints at Possible Return for Los Angeles 2028 Games

BRISBANE, Australia – Simone Biles has not ruled out the possibility of competing in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, igniting excitement among gymnastics fans. The 28-year-old, already celebrated as the most decorated gymnast in history, hinted at her potential return during an event in Australia.

When asked if she would consider competing in Los Angeles, Biles replied, ‘Never say never.’ This statement has led to speculation about her future, especially after her remarkable performances at the Paris 2024 Games, where she won gold medals in the team, all-around, and vault competitions. These victories brought her total Olympic gold medal count to seven.

Biles was widely thought to be retiring after Paris 2024, marking a crowning end to her illustrious career. However, her recent comments suggest that the Olympics may not be over for her just yet. Throughout her career, Biles has frequently discussed the intense mental and physical challenges tied to Olympic training, yet she has never completely dismissed the idea of continuing her athletic journey.

If she competes in Los Angeles, Biles would be the first American gymnast to participate in four Olympic Games. Speculation about her future intensified after she recently underwent a medical procedure, which led to rumors surrounding her gymnastics career.

