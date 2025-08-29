Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Shine in Playful TikTok Video

CHICAGO, IL — Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are capturing hearts on TikTok with their adorable videos as they celebrate their love amidst their busy schedules.

Despite being married for two years, Biles and Owens seem to still be in the honeymoon phase, making the most of their time together. Their recent TikTok video highlights their chemistry, with Owens lifting Simone to show off their contrasting heights while dancing to Camilo‘s “La Boda.” This playful moment showcases a genuine connection between the two athletes.

Viewers who once questioned the authenticity of their relationship have been reassured by the couple’s public displays of affection. In the video, Simone playfully referred to herself as “small and tiny” compared to her husband, the Chicago Bears safety, who executed the lift with ease. This has helped silence skeptics who previously suggested that Owens might not have the best intentions.

As they navigate their celebrity lifestyles, Biles is focusing on family and lighthearted moments on her social media, often featuring Owens. Their shared happiness is a reminder that love can flourish even under the spotlight. Some fans noted that the lift might have revealed more than intended, but it became clear that Simone was wearing white shorts beneath an oversized hoodie, building an even more charming image of their candid relationship.

With their busy schedules now allowing for more togetherness, audiences can appreciate the duo as they blend their dedication to sports with real-life romance, showcasing a beautiful partnership.