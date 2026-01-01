Simone Biles Makes NFL Debut as Photographer at Sunday Night Football

Santa Clara, California – Olympic gymnast Simone Biles took on an unexpected role during the Chicago Bears‘ matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on December 28. Biles, who is married to Bears safety Jonathan Owens, appeared as a credentialed photographer, capturing moments from the game.

Dressed in official NFL media attire and armed with a Sony camera, Biles explained her new role as “just a little side gig.” This event marked the first time she was seen with a camera at an NFL game, although she frequently attends Bears games to support her husband.

Before the game, Biles shared a warm moment with 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey‘s wife, Olivia Culpo, embracing her on the sidelines. Capturing various angles of the game, Biles had her media number – No. 36, coincidentally the same as Owens.

Fellow Olympic gymnast Suni Lee previously filled a similar role during a Christmas Day game. Lee was also credentialed, using high-end photography equipment to document the event, including capturing the halftime show featuring Snoop Dogg and other artists.

While some may see marketing efforts behind such appearances, the NFL benefits from celebrity involvement. Athletes like Biles and Lee transition into sports photography, bringing their unique perspectives as former competitors. The field of sports photography is known for its competitiveness, much like the sports these athletes once excelled in.

Biles shared snippets of her life with Owens on social media, highlighting their recent Christmas celebrations. In posts, she showed the couple enjoying matching pajamas and exchanging gifts, while also celebrating this new phase in her career.

This blend of personal passion and newfound professional engagement offers fans a fresh take on both sports and photography.