Ty Simpson’s Loyalty at Alabama Could Pay Off in 2025

Tuscaloosa, AL – Ty Simpson, the redshirt junior quarterback for the University of Alabama, is making his mark as he prepares for the 2025 season. After losing the starting role to Jalen Milroe prior to the 2023 season, Simpson chose to stay with the Crimson Tide rather than transfer. His commitment to the program is now drawing praise from coaches and fellow players.

Currently, Simpson is part of a heated competition for the starting quarterback position, as coaches report he is leading the battle. Simpson recently spoke at the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana, reflecting on his decision to remain at Alabama. “I’m not gonna sit here and say it wasn’t hard,” he said. “But I prayed about it, and at the end of the day, there wasn’t anywhere else where I wanted to play.”

While he remains positive, there were moments of doubt. “There were some days where I felt like God wasn’t on my side and I didn’t really understand his plan,” he added. Despite that, Simpson feels he was meant to be in Tuscaloosa. He stated he always believed in his ability to achieve greatness, including winning a national championship and being a first-round NFL pick.

Simpson’s loyalty resonates not only with fans but also with his teammates and coaches. He has developed deep friendships during his time at Alabama, saying, “I couldn’t leave my friends, my teammates. Some of my best friends who are going to be in my wedding one day are my teammates.”

Simpson is competing with returnee Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell for the starting position. He joined the Crimson Tide as a five-star recruit ahead of the 2022 season under former head coach Nick Saban. Simpson expressed gratitude for having played under Saban and acknowledged how important team bonds have been throughout his journey.

Alabama football is preparing for preseason camp in early August, where Simpson will look to solidify his starting position. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb stated, “If we’re playing a football game tomorrow, Ty Simpson would start.”

The Crimson Tide’s first game of the 2025 season is set for August 30, where they will face Florida State in Tallahassee.