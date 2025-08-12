Sports
Ty Simpson Named Starting QB for Alabama Crimson Tide
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Ty Simpson has been named the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, sources confirmed on Monday. The announcement comes just weeks before the team’s season opener against Florida State on August 30.
Simpson, a redshirt junior from Martin, Tennessee, emerged victorious in a competitive quarterback battle that included redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell. He received the news in front of his teammates, solidifying his role as the team’s leader on the field.
Over the past three seasons, Simpson has played in 12 games, passing for 381 yards and completing 58% of his attempts. Although he has not thrown a touchdown pass yet, he has scored three rushing touchdowns. Simpson’s experience and performance during the recent scrimmage helped him stand out among the competition.
Alabama’s offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, had previously indicated that Simpson was in the lead for the position. During a spring practice media session, Grubb stated, ‘If we had to play a game tomorrow, it would be Ty.’ This sentiment was echoed by head coach Kalen DeBoer, who noted Simpson’s growing command of the offense.
Before this season, Simpson had served as the backup to Jalen Milroe for the last two years. His most extensive action came during a game against South Florida in 2023, where he led the team to a victory after stepping in for Milroe. Despite mixed results, he showed promise and resilience.
Simpson’s opportunity to be the starting quarterback comes after demonstrating consistency and leadership, qualities that have earned him respect among his coaches and teammates. ‘Ty is the greatest example of that, going into his fourth year right now. Just stay the course. Just keep plugging away,’ Grubb remarked regarding Simpson’s perseverance.
As the Crimson Tide prepare for the upcoming game against the Seminoles, Simpson’s leadership will be crucial in setting the tone for the season ahead.
