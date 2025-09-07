Ty Simpson Sets Record in Crimson Tide’s Win Over Warhawks

Tuscaloosa, AL – Ty Simpson, starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, rebounded impressively in his second game of the season against the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. In a standout performance, Simpson completed all 17 of his pass attempts in the first half, leading Alabama to a commanding 42-0 lead by halftime.

Simpson’s record-setting performance marked him as the third FBS player since 1995 to achieve 17 consecutive completions at the start of a game, joining notable competitors like Zach Wilson and Garrett Shrader. He threw four touchdown passes in the opening half, demonstrating remarkable precision and confidence despite earlier criticisms of his decision-making.

“Ty showed great poise out there today. He executed our game plan perfectly,” said Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. “His ability to stay composed made a huge difference.”

In addition to his passing success, Simpson also contributed a rushing touchdown on an eight-yard carry during a designed play, further showcasing his versatility as a quarterback. With Simpson at the helm, the Crimson Tide left no doubt about their offensive power, much to the excitement of home fans.

Despite a dominant performance, head coach Kalen DeBoer opted to rest Simpson in the second half to ensure his health and security heading into the rest of the season. Redshirt sophomore Austin Mack took the reins, while the coaching staff allowed several role players to gain valuable playing time.

Wide receiver Germie Bernard, who is emerging as a top target for Simpson, recorded three catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns despite having another touchdown catch called back for offensive interference. Bernard’s contributions, along with Simpson’s accuracy, propelled Alabama to a big win against the Warhawks.

“It was a great team effort today, and we’re just getting started,” said Bernard post-game. “We have a lot to look forward to this season.”