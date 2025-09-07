Sports
Ty Simpson Sets Record in Crimson Tide’s Win Over Warhawks
Tuscaloosa, AL – Ty Simpson, starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, rebounded impressively in his second game of the season against the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. In a standout performance, Simpson completed all 17 of his pass attempts in the first half, leading Alabama to a commanding 42-0 lead by halftime.
Simpson’s record-setting performance marked him as the third FBS player since 1995 to achieve 17 consecutive completions at the start of a game, joining notable competitors like Zach Wilson and Garrett Shrader. He threw four touchdown passes in the opening half, demonstrating remarkable precision and confidence despite earlier criticisms of his decision-making.
“Ty showed great poise out there today. He executed our game plan perfectly,” said Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. “His ability to stay composed made a huge difference.”
In addition to his passing success, Simpson also contributed a rushing touchdown on an eight-yard carry during a designed play, further showcasing his versatility as a quarterback. With Simpson at the helm, the Crimson Tide left no doubt about their offensive power, much to the excitement of home fans.
Despite a dominant performance, head coach Kalen DeBoer opted to rest Simpson in the second half to ensure his health and security heading into the rest of the season. Redshirt sophomore Austin Mack took the reins, while the coaching staff allowed several role players to gain valuable playing time.
Wide receiver Germie Bernard, who is emerging as a top target for Simpson, recorded three catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns despite having another touchdown catch called back for offensive interference. Bernard’s contributions, along with Simpson’s accuracy, propelled Alabama to a big win against the Warhawks.
“It was a great team effort today, and we’re just getting started,” said Bernard post-game. “We have a lot to look forward to this season.”
Recent Posts
- Rams Enter Season with High Hopes in Tough NFC West
- 49ers Face Season Opener with McCaffrey’s Injury Uncertainty
- Miss Vermont Sophia Parker Aims to Unite Amid Division
- Ravens Face Bills in Sunday Night Showdown of MVPs
- Michigan House Passes Rowan Act to Enhance Amber Alerts
- Oil Change Leads to Costly Car Dispute in Asheboro
- Prince Harry to Announce Donation to Children in Need During UK Visit
- Seattle Seahawks Defense Gears Up for Strong Season Amid Contract Concerns
- Clásicos Paisa and Vallecaucano Set for Tense Showdowns
- Chase Briscoe Dominates at Darlington, Logano Struggles in NASCAR Playoffs
- Olivia Culpo Posts Adorable Photo of Baby Colette in Matching Diapers
- Sporting Kansas City Hosts Austin FC in Key Playoff Clash
- Chase Elliott Faces Challenges in Cook Out Southern 500
- Lions Host Packers in Key NFC North Showdown
- Phoenix Mercury Prepare for the Playoffs With New Star Players
- Sinner and Alcaraz Set for Thrilling US Open Final Showdown
- Sinner Overcomes Scare to Reach US Open Final
- Brooks Nader Responds to Jannik Sinner Dating Speculation
- Aryna Sabalenka Wins Second Consecutive U.S. Open Title
- Andorra Taste Celebrates Culinary Excellence from September 17-21