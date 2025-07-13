KJ Simpson Shines in Hornets’ Summer League Victory Over 76ers

Las Vegas, NV — KJ Simpson led the Charlotte Hornets to a thrilling 96-94 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, July 12, 2025. Simpson scored 19 points, recorded seven rebounds, dished out four assists, and made one steal in 30 minutes of play.

This performance came just a day after he netted 21 points against the Utah Jazz, making him a standout player in the Summer League. The Colorado product’s 19 points were a team high, contributing significantly to the Hornets’ victory.

The game against the 76ers was tightly contested, with the Hornets managing to maintain their lead thanks to Simpson and a few other key players. Tidjane Salaün‘s late three-pointer helped secure the win, pushing the Hornets ahead by five points with under two minutes remaining.

Despite the victory, the game also highlighted some concerns for the Hornets. Fourth overall pick Kon Knueppel struggled throughout the game, missing several free throws and appearing uncomfortable on the court. However, he did show some promise with his passing abilities and is expected to improve as he gains experience.

On a positive note, Liam McNeeley shone brightly with a double-double, scoring 22 points and grabbing 12 rebounds while also assisting on six baskets. His ability to take on more ball-handling responsibilities as the game progressed indicates he may be more impactful than originally anticipated.

Simpson’s strong performance, including his confident off-the-dribble shooting, has drawn attention as he demonstrated skill in navigating traffic and maintaining control under pressure. Last year’s first-round pick, Tidjane Salaün, also showed notable improvement, scoring 20 points and bringing energy to the game.

With a solid roster showcasing promising talent, the Hornets are looking ahead to their next game against the 76ers on Saturday at 6:30 PM.