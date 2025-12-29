Entertainment
Simu Liu Discusses Asian Representation and His Role in The Copenhagen Test
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26 (UPI) — Simu Liu is set to premiere his new streaming series, The Copenhagen Test, on Dec. 27 on Peacock. Liu, best known for his role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, stars as Alexander Hale, an intelligence analyst whose mind is hacked by covert operatives. This scenario puts Liu’s character in a high-stakes situation where he must take back control of his life.
In a recent interview with UPI, Liu explained how this plot allows his character to traverse the psychological dynamics of espionage. “They believe I am oblivious to what’s happening,” Liu said. “When I control what I see and what I hear, I can control the flow of information.” This twist turns the character’s vulnerabilities into strengths, as he learns to combat external manipulation.
Writer and executive producer Jennifer Yale expressed excitement about the unique mission placed upon Alexander Hale. “It’s the ultimate mission that no one else has ever had before, and I think that is exciting for that character and for us to watch,” Yale said.
Liu noted that his role reflects his own cultural experiences, as Alexander comes from a first-generation immigrant background. “That struggle for acceptance, and the understandable hesitation from superiors regarding his loyalty, adds depth to the character that many viewers can resonate with,” he said.
The show also explores themes of trust and betrayal, where Alexander’s relationships are continuously tested. Malcolm O’Brien plays Evan Cobb, another agent within the story who is skeptical of Hale’s capabilities. “He’s trying to find out the truth, and no one’s really listening to him,” O’Brien stated regarding his character’s connection to Hale.
Liu also expressed his desire for more diverse lead roles in Hollywood. Being an Asian actor in a leading position is still rare, he said. “It’s been meaningful for me to do my version of these stories and illustrate that representation matters,” Liu shared.
As the series progresses, Liu’s character faces numerous betrayals, causing him to grapple with trust issues. Despite the turmoil, he finds personal strength, realizing that his journey toward self-acceptance and agency is just beginning. “I think his journey resonates with a lot of people who have also felt the pressure to prove themselves in a system that may not initially see them,” Liu reflected.
Recent Posts
- USC Faces TCU in Historic Alamo Bowl Showdown
- U.S. Pursues Sanctioned Tanker Amid Military Build-Up in Caribbean
- Michelle Randolph and Demi Moore Discuss Acting Dynamics in ‘Landman’
- FC Porto Hosts Struggling AVS SAD in Liga Portugal Clash
- Mariska Hargitay Reflects on Past Injuries and Their Impact
- Illinois Defeats Southern University 88-60 in Non-Conference Finale
- Nebraska Hosts USC in Key Big Ten Women’s Basketball Showdown
- Matt Ryan May Join Falcons Front Office After Successful Playing Career
- Yegor Chinakhov Trade Rumors Heat Up as Roster Freeze Ends
- Michigan QB Davis Warren to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
- Porto Hosts AVS SAD in Primeira Liga Showdown
- Diane Lane: A Career Beyond the Spotlight
- D4vd Faces Murder Charges in Celeste Rivas Case
- Rutgers Men’s Basketball Faces Delaware State in Final Non-Conference Game
- Merrimack Warriors Face Sacred Heart Pioneers in MAAC Showdown
- Zambia Faces Must-Win Match Against Morocco in AFCON 2025
- Gasperini Prepares Roma for Crucial Match Against Genoa
- Roma Faces Genoa in Crucial Serie A Match
- Wrexham Battles Preston in EFL Championship Showdown
- Georgia Southern, Appalachian State Clash in Birmingham Bowl Rematch