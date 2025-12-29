Simu Liu Discusses Asian Representation and His Role in The Copenhagen Test

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26 (UPI) — Simu Liu is set to premiere his new streaming series, The Copenhagen Test, on Dec. 27 on Peacock. Liu, best known for his role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, stars as Alexander Hale, an intelligence analyst whose mind is hacked by covert operatives. This scenario puts Liu’s character in a high-stakes situation where he must take back control of his life.

In a recent interview with UPI, Liu explained how this plot allows his character to traverse the psychological dynamics of espionage. “They believe I am oblivious to what’s happening,” Liu said. “When I control what I see and what I hear, I can control the flow of information.” This twist turns the character’s vulnerabilities into strengths, as he learns to combat external manipulation.

Writer and executive producer Jennifer Yale expressed excitement about the unique mission placed upon Alexander Hale. “It’s the ultimate mission that no one else has ever had before, and I think that is exciting for that character and for us to watch,” Yale said.

Liu noted that his role reflects his own cultural experiences, as Alexander comes from a first-generation immigrant background. “That struggle for acceptance, and the understandable hesitation from superiors regarding his loyalty, adds depth to the character that many viewers can resonate with,” he said.

The show also explores themes of trust and betrayal, where Alexander’s relationships are continuously tested. Malcolm O’Brien plays Evan Cobb, another agent within the story who is skeptical of Hale’s capabilities. “He’s trying to find out the truth, and no one’s really listening to him,” O’Brien stated regarding his character’s connection to Hale.

Liu also expressed his desire for more diverse lead roles in Hollywood. Being an Asian actor in a leading position is still rare, he said. “It’s been meaningful for me to do my version of these stories and illustrate that representation matters,” Liu shared.

As the series progresses, Liu’s character faces numerous betrayals, causing him to grapple with trust issues. Despite the turmoil, he finds personal strength, realizing that his journey toward self-acceptance and agency is just beginning. “I think his journey resonates with a lot of people who have also felt the pressure to prove themselves in a system that may not initially see them,” Liu reflected.