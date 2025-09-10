Singapore to Acquire Four Boeing P-8A Poseidon Aircraft

SINGAPORE — Singapore is set to acquire four Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday. This decision marks the first phase of a significant upgrade to the Singapore Armed Forces’ maritime security capabilities.

The new P-8As will replace the existing Fokker 50 aircraft, which have been in service since 1993. The ministry did not disclose the financial details of the transaction, but Boeing confirmed the selection of the P-8A for the Singaporean military.

Defense Minister Chan Chun Sing announced the acquisition following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon on September 9. Chan stated that the new aircraft would enhance Singapore’s presence and responsiveness to sub-surface threats, thereby improving maritime situational awareness.

Chan indicated that the P-8As would be instrumental in countering maritime threats as Singapore continues to develop its naval capabilities. Future phases of the recapitalization initiative have not yet been detailed by officials.

In addition to the P-8A order, Chan provided an update on Singapore’s procurement of 20 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, confirming that production has begun and deliveries are slated to commence by the end of 2026. This order highlights Singapore’s ongoing investment in modernizing its air defense capabilities.

Singapore’s focus on enhancing its maritime capabilities occurs amid increasing regional tensions and the strategic importance of the Straits of Malacca, a vital shipping route. The P-8A is designed for anti-submarine warfare and reconnaissance missions and builds upon the framework established by the Boeing 737-800 commercial airliner.

Chan emphasized the importance of Singapore’s relationship with the U.S. during the meeting, underscoring the country’s role as a stabilizing force in the Indo-Pacific region. The P-8A will join a fleet of other maritime assets as Singapore continues to bolster its defense posture.