Singapore Airlines Offers Special 60-Hour Discount for SG60 Celebration

SINGAPORE — To celebrate the country’s 60th anniversary of independence, Singapore Airlines is introducing a limited-time offer of 40% off award bookings for its Spontaneous Escapes program.

This promotion begins on August 15, allowing travelers to save an extra 10% on miles compared to the regular 30% discount typically available. The offer lasts for 60 hours, ending on August 17. Flights booked under this discount must take place in September 2025.

Travelers should be prepared to book quickly when the offer goes live. The Spontaneous Escapes program encourages short-notice travel, showcasing routes and discounted prices for award bookings each month. The complete list of discounted routes will be published on August 15.

“Participants must act fast to maximize their savings, as the awards can’t be changed or canceled once booked,” stated a Singapore Airlines spokesperson. The program applies to various classes, including Business, Premium Economy, and Economy.

Besides the 40% discounted miles for this August, travelers can also access regular bookings at a 30% discount until the end of the month. Also, certain blackout dates apply, so customers are advised to check the terms carefully.

The Spontaneous Escapes promotions have gained popularity for offering unique travel experiences at a reduced mileage requirement. Thus, regular customers of Singapore Airlines and new travelers alike now have a special incentive to participate.

The airline has reassured travelers that all safety measures remain in place, ensuring a safe travel experience amid these celebrations.