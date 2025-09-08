Singapore Airlines Unveils New In-Flight Safety Video for 2025

Singapore, Singapore – Singapore Airlines (SIA), the national carrier of Singapore, has released its latest in-flight safety video, slated to debut in late October 2025. This marks the first update to the airline’s safety video in nearly eight years.

With a runtime of 5 minutes and 39 seconds, the video showcases various iconic Singapore landmarks while introducing crucial safety protocols. Notable locations featured include the Esplanade, Gardens by the Bay, Sentosa, Lau Pa Sat, and Jurong Lake Gardens. The production signifies a collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board, promoting both safety and the unique culture of Singapore.

“What a love letter to Singapore,” commented one user on SIA’s Instagram. “Love how it threads together our landmarks, communities, and creative spirit in one seamless journey,” echoing sentiments of excitement and pride amongst viewers.

Unlike its predecessor, this new version incorporates a male crew member alongside the iconic “Singapore Girl” traditionally associated with the airline. This shifts towards a more gender-inclusive representation, while still retaining the familiar thematic elements of the previous videos.

The safety video opens with lush imagery of Gardens by the Bay, including a stunning view of the Supertree Grove. This visual storytelling continues throughout the presentation, punctuated by scenes that highlight Singapore’s vibrant local cultures and cuisine, such as traditional lion dances and families enjoying durian.

The previous safety video, released in late 2017, was primarily filmed in and around Singapore’s landmarks. SIA’s latest offering adheres closely to this successful format while providing a fresh perspective that acknowledges evolving cultural norms.

While many found joy in the vibrant aesthetic of the video, there were mixed opinions regarding the new musical score. Some viewers noted that they preferred the emotional impact of the music from the older version. “The new music feels rather flat,” one commenter pointed out.

Currently, SIA’s older safety video will continue to be shown until the new version is rolled out in October, allowing passengers to enjoy both presentations before the transition occurs.

As the rollout approaches, Singapore Airlines anticipates further engagement from travelers both online and during their flights, showcasing the airline’s commitment to safety and cultural representation.