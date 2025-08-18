Singer Kim Jong-kook Announces Upcoming Marriage in Heartfelt Letter

SEOUL, South Korea — Popular singer Kim Jong-kook, 49, has announced that he is getting married, sharing the news through a handwritten letter on his fan cafe website on the morning of the 18th.

In his message, Kim expressed his nervousness, stating, “I’ve always prepared in my heart that there will be a day when I will write and post something like this, but I’m more nervous than I imagined.” He confirmed, “I’m going to get married.”

The singer acknowledged that he had gradually made his intentions known but sensed that many of his fans were taken by surprise. This year marks the 30th anniversary of his debut, and he reflected on his career, mentioning, “I hope you congratulate me and support me.”

Kim noted, “It’s very late, but how fortunate is it to go like this?” and assured his fans, “I’ll live well.” He revealed that the wedding will be a private affair with minimal scale in the near future.

In his letter, Kim mentioned that he previously purchased a 243㎡ apartment in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, for 6.2 billion won (approximately $5.3 million) in May. This purchase ignited rumors of his marriage when he joked about potentially starting a life as a newlywed from that location.

Kim Jong-kook, who debuted with the group Turbo in 1995, has enjoyed a successful solo career since 2001, known for hits like “Recollections” and “White Love.” He continues to appear on popular SBS entertainment shows, including “Running Man” and “My Ugly Baby.”

As his fans eagerly await further details on the wedding, Kim concluded his letter by promising to work harder and live fully, saying, “I will be Kim Jong-gok who works harder and lives harder.”