Singer Rebekah Del Rio, Star of Mulholland Drive, Dies at 57

Los Angeles, California — Rebekah Del Rio, the acclaimed singer-songwriter known for her haunting performance of “Llorando” in David Lynch‘s 2001 film “Mulholland Drive,” died on June 23 at her home in Los Angeles. She was 57 years old. The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office confirmed her death, but the cause has not yet been revealed.

Del Rio gained fame with her emotional rendition of “Llorando,” a Spanish cover of Roy Orbison’s “Crying,” which appears in a pivotal scene at Club Silencio. In this scene, characters Naomi Watts and Laura Harring, emotionally overcome, watch Del Rio perform. Although her character eventually fainted while lip-syncing, Del Rio sang live throughout the filming.

“There were many takes. And with every take, I sang along, because I felt I had to produce that same feeling with the vibrato in my throat,” Del Rio said in a 2022 interview. “I also wanted the beautiful girls in the balcony to experience it live. They were present while I was doing my scene.”

Her role in “Mulholland Drive” catapulted Del Rio into the film industry, leading to her collaboration with writer-director Richard Kelly in the 2006 film “Southland Tales,” where she performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Del Rio’s voice also appeared in the soundtracks of “Sin City,” “Man on Fire,” and “Streets of Legend.”

Del Rio’s connection with Lynch lasted long after “Mulholland Drive.” She sang alongside Moby in the revival of “Twin Peaks” and was involved in events like “The Red Room Orchestra Plays the Music of Twin Peaks.” Just days before her passing, Del Rio performed at a charity screening of “Mulholland Drive” at the Philosophical Research Society in Los Angeles.

Born on July 10, 1967, in Chula Vista, California, Del Rio began her music career in San Diego before moving to Los Angeles. She was married to Phillip C. DeMars, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 23. Del Rio’s talent and emotional connection to her music resonated deeply with audiences, particularly after the tragic loss of her son to cancer.

Rebekah Del Rio leaves behind a legacy as a powerful voice in both music and film, known for touching the hearts of many through her art.