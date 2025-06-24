Single Woman Found to Have Unique Blood Type ‘Gwada Negative’

GUADALOUPE, France — Scientists have discovered a new and extremely rare blood type known as ‘Gwada negative,’ found in a single elderly woman from Guadeloupe. This rare blood group was identified earlier this month, confirming its existence since doctors first noticed an unusual antibody in her blood over a decade ago.

The woman was undergoing routine tests before surgery in 2011 when researchers from the French Blood Establishment (EFS) found the unusual antibody. At that time, there were insufficient resources to conduct further investigations.

However, in 2019, high-throughput DNA sequencing enabled the research team to uncover a specific genetic mutation in her blood. Thierry Peyrard, a medical biologist at EFS, indicated that this rare blood type is the result of inheriting the mutation from both parents.

‘This discovery was officially recognized in early June in Milan by the International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT),’ Peyrard stated in a LinkedIn post.

Blood types are crucial in medical settings as they determine compatibility for transfusions and organ donations. The newly identified blood type, formally named PIGZ, is the 48th recognized group globally. According to Peyrard, ‘she is the only person in the world who is compatible with herself.’ This uniqueness poses implications for patients requiring transfusions from others, which is vital for their survival.

With over 600 unique antigens identified in blood, researchers emphasize the importance of classifying rare blood types like Gwada negative to enhance patient care. The EFS is now planning to search for others with this blood type among blood donors in Guadeloupe, hoping to find additional cases.