News
Sinkhole Closes Saw Mill River Parkway in Dobbs Ferry
DOBBS FERRY, New York — Crews are working hard to fix a sinkhole that appeared on the Saw Mill River Parkway over the weekend, causing significant traffic disruptions. The sinkhole opened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 7, 2025, near Farragut Avenue in Hastings-on-Hudson.
Heavy rain throughout the weekend contributed to the collapse of this part of the parkway, forcing officials to close the southbound lanes between Lawrence Street in Dobbs Ferry and Farragut Avenue. The northbound lanes were briefly closed for safety, but one lane has since reopened.
Authorities report that traffic is being diverted off the southbound parkway at Lawrence Street. Lisa Laciofano, a local resident, took photos of the sinkhole and described the chaos on the road. “People were screeching on the parkway. Obviously, they were hitting this incline. The road began to buckle,” Laciofano said.
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is investigating the situation and believes that a 12-inch drainage pipe under the roadway may have exacerbated the collapse. Workers have been on-site since late Sunday night attempting to restore normal traffic flow.
Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins mentioned that they saw an increase in traffic on the Sprain Brook Parkway as drivers sought alternate routes. “On the way up to White Plains this morning, we saw a bunch of the southbound traffic on the southbound Sprain Brook Parkway,” Jenkins said.
As of Monday afternoon, the southbound lanes of the Saw Mill River Parkway remain closed, and officials expect them to reopen later in the evening. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area to minimize traffic delays while repairs continue.
