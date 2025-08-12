Sinner Advances After Suspenseful Cincinnati Match Against Diallo

MILANO, Italy (August 12, 2025) — Jannik Sinner triumphed in a thrilling third-round match at the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati against Gabriel Diallo, taking the victory with a score of 6-1, 6-3. The contest showcased Sinner’s powerful game as he continued his impressive form.

The match, broadcast live on Sky Sport and available for streaming on Sky Go and NOW, began shortly after an earlier interruption due to a blackout that affected the venue. Despite the disruption, Sinner quickly regained composure on the court, displaying an aggressive style throughout the game.

Starting off, Sinner faced a challenging opening, struggling with a double fault that allowed Diallo to take an early lead. However, the world number one bounced back remarkably, breaking Diallo’s serve to lead 3-2 after falling behind 0-2.

At 2-2 in the first set, Sinner showed remarkable resilience, winning his service game to set the stage for four consecutive games. His outstanding service and powerful returns overwhelmed Diallo, leading to a dominant 6-1 score in the first set.

Diallo, ranked 35th globally, fought bravely but struggled to keep pace with Sinner’s pace and precision. The Canadian had his moments in the match, but Sinner’s skill proved too much as he controlled the rallies.

In the second set, Sinner continued to exert pressure on Diallo, effortlessly holding his service and converting on break points when needed. Diallo attempted to challenge Sinner’s rhythm but ultimately fell short, with Sinner closing out the match comfortably.

After the match, Sinner expressed satisfaction with his performance, stating, “I’m happy with the way I played today. It was essential to stay focused, especially after the delay. I felt good out there.”

With this win, Sinner moves forward in the tournament, looking to defend his Cincinnati title. His next opponent has not yet been determined, but he remains a strong favorite to continue his quest for another Masters 1000 trophy.