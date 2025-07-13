Sinner and Alcaraz Clash in Wimbledon Final Today at 5 PM

LONDON, England — Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz face off today, July 13, 2025, in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon, the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world. The match is set to start at 5 PM local time, drawing significant attention from tennis fans across Italy.

For those without a paid subscription, the good news is that the final will be broadcast live for free on TV8, a channel accessible on digital terrestrial television. The broadcast will also be available for streaming on TV8’s official website.

Sinner, currently ranked number one in the world, is making his first Wimbledon final appearance. If he wins today, he will become the first Italian ever to claim the Wimbledon trophy. His predecessors, Matteo Berrettini in 2021 and Jasmine Paolini in 2024, both fell short in their finals.

On the other hand, Alcaraz, ranked second globally, is competing in his third consecutive Wimbledon final, having not lost any of the previous two. The last encounter between the two was during the 2024 Roland Garros final, where Alcaraz triumphed after an epic five-set battle.

The match is poised to be a thrilling spectacle as both players represent the future of tennis. At 23 and 22 years old, Sinner and Alcaraz have cultivated a competitive rivalry deemed one of the most captivating in the sport’s history.

The final will take place on the legendary Centre Court at the All England Club. For viewers in Italy, those without cable can watch the match live for free on TV8 or via Sky Sports for subscribers, who can access the match through Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Tennis, and Sky Sport 4K.

The anticipation for this final is high, particularly after Sinner’s impressive semifinal victory over Novak Djokovic without losing a single set. Alcaraz enters the match with an impressive winning streak, making this final a historic moment for both players and for tennis.

Sinner and Alcaraz’s meeting today marks the peak of their rivalry, ensuring unmatched excitement as they compete for one of the sport’s most coveted titles.