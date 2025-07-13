Sports
Sinner and Alcaraz Compete for Record £3 Million Wimbledon Prize
London, England — Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will face off in the Wimbledon 2025 final, where the winner will receive a record prize of £3 million, equivalent to approximately €3.5 million. The runner-up will take home nearly €1.8 million.
The final is set to start at 5 PM local time and will be broadcasted live on Sky Sport Tennis and Uno. This prize money is part of an overall tournament fund that has increased by 7% compared to 2024, totaling £53.5 million (about €62.7 million).
The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) announced that the increase in prize money applies to all rounds and all categories of the tournament, including singles, doubles, mixed doubles, and competitions for wheelchair athletes. Players exiting in the first round of singles will now earn £66,000 (over €77,000), reflecting a 10% increase over the previous year.
In the men’s and women’s doubles, winning pairs will split £680,000 (approximately €800,000), while mixed doubles champions will earn £135,000, a rise of 3.8% from last year. Additionally, wheelchair competitions are seeing an average pay increase of 5.6%.
Sinner’s victory at Wimbledon this year marks a significant step in his career, establishing him within the global tennis landscape. Even after losing, Alcaraz cements his status as a top contender. The final is not just a sports event; it’s also a monumental economic occasion. The prize speaks volumes about the importance of winning Wimbledon in today’s sports arena.
The championship trophy, presented by Princess Kate, is a gold-plated silver cup measuring over 45 centimeters tall, further enhancing the glory associated with the title.
The prize money distribution showcases Wimbledon as the premier tennis tournament, where winning translates not only to fame and legacy but also to millions in earnings.
