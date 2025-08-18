Sinner and Alcaraz Set for Cincinnati Open Final Showdown

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, the top two men’s tennis players in the world, will meet in the final of the Cincinnati Open on Monday.

This marks the fourth encounter between the pair in three months, all while vying for a title. World No. 1 Sinner has been in outstanding form, advancing to the final without losing a set, including victories over Canadian players Gabriel Diallo and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The 24-year-old Sinner is aiming to extend his impressive 26-match winning streak on hard courts as he competes in his eighth career ATP-1000 final. After his semifinal win against Terence Atmane, Sinner acknowledged the challenge ahead, saying, “It’s going to be a very, very difficult match, but hopefully it’s going to be, in any case, a good match.” He added that both players and fans expect a high-level showdown.

Alcaraz, 22, has also showcased his talent by defeating top-10 seeds to reach the final, including No. 9 Andrey Rublev and No. 3 Alexander Zverev. The young Spaniard has made it to the finals in seven consecutive tournaments and is looking forward to their matchup. “I’m excited about it. It’s going to be great,” he stated, noting their past encounters and the unique challenge of facing Sinner on hard court.

Alcaraz has won two of their three meetings this season, recently triumphing at the 1000-level event in Rome in May and overcoming Sinner in a thrilling final at Roland-Garros. However, Sinner secured a win at Wimbledon, defeating Alcaraz in a four-set match for his first title at the prestigious tournament.

In the women’s final later on Monday, Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini will compete, both striving for their first title in Cincinnati. Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion, is targeting her 11th 1000-level title, which would tie her for fifth-most all-time. She comes into the final with confidence after winning her first Wimbledon title last month.

“Jasmine plays fast, but with a lot of spin, and she has a lot of variety in terms of going to the net as well,” Swiatek said of her opponent. “I have to prepare tactically but will focus on myself.”

Swiatek holds a perfect 5-0 record against Paolini. The Italian player is vying for her third 1000-level title and second this season, having won her home tournament in Rome. Paolini upset world No. 2 Coco Gauff to reach the final.

“It’s your dream to play these kinds of matches,” Paolini remarked. “It’s a bit different with the energy you feel.”

“It’s been really tough against her,” Paolini added about playing Swiatek. “She’s an amazing player. But I’ll try to do my best.”