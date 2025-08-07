Sinner, Alcaraz Set for Cincinnati Showdown in ATP Masters

Cincinnati, Ohio – Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, two of the top players in tennis, are gearing up for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati. The event marks their first appearances since Sinner defeated Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final last month.

Sinner, the defending champion in Cincinnati, is looking to secure his first ATP Masters 1000 title of the season. This year, he has already claimed major titles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. “The elbow is good. Today was the first time that I put a sleeve on because I liked the feeling of the sleeve,” Sinner remarked about wearing a protective sleeve during practice.

Alcaraz, currently ranked No. 2 in the ATP standings, expressed enthusiasm for returning to the tour after his defeat at Wimbledon. He acknowledged the importance of regaining the No. 1 ranking by the end of the year. “Obviously a goal that I have in the matches is just trying to recover No. 1 at the end of the year. So that is my goal in this second part of the year,” said Alcaraz.

The tournament in Cincinnati runs from August 7 to 18, 2025. Sinner is scheduled to play his first match on Saturday, August 9, against a qualifier, while Alcaraz will start on Sunday, August 10, also against a qualifier. With both players in strong form, fans can expect an exciting showdown as they vie for another title.