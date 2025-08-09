Sinner and Alcaraz Set to Clash in Cincinnati Tennis Showdown

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, the top two seeds in men’s singles, are preparing for a highly anticipated return to the ATP Tour at the Cincinnati Open. Scheduled for matches on August 9 and 10, both players aim to make a splash following their performances at Wimbledon.

Sinner, who is the defending champion, will face either a qualifier or Daniel Elahi Galan in his opening match on Saturday. Alcaraz, ranked second in the world, is set for a match against either Mattia Bellucci or Damir Dzumhur on Sunday as both stars begin their campaigns in the Masters 1000 tournament.

This year’s Cincinnati Open runs from August 7 to 18, marking an important stop before the upcoming US Open. Sinner recently triumphed over Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, improving his record to 5-8 in their head-to-head meetings.

Alcaraz is eager to secure his first Cincinnati title, having previously lost in the Round of 32 in 2024, which he described as “the worst match” of his career. He attributed his struggles to difficulties with the court’s playing conditions. After a brief relaxation period post-Wimbledon, Alcaraz is focused and ready for competition.

“My goal is the same: to be happy, to enjoy my time on and off the court,” Alcaraz stated at a press conference on August 6. He expressed his readiness to compete and match up against fellow ATP stars in a larger field with 96 players this year.

Expectations for a rematch are high among tennis fans, especially considering their last encounter in Cincinnati resulted in the longest match in the tournament’s history, lasting nearly four hours. Both players promise to deliver thrilling tennis at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, which has been renovated to accommodate more spectators.

Fans in Mason, Ohio, look forward to witnessing an exciting showdown as Alcaraz and Sinner continue to shape their emerging rivalry.