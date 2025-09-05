Sinner and Auger-Aliassime Compete in U.S. Open Semifinals

FLUSHING MEADOWS, New York – The men’s semifinals of the 2025 U.S. Open are underway, featuring top seeds Jannik Sinner and Félix Auger-Aliassime. The match began shortly after 7:30 PM EDT following a delay due to crowd management.

Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 2 seed, has already secured his spot in the final after defeating No. 7 Novak Djokovic in straight sets (6-4, 7-6, 6-2) earlier in the day at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

As the semifinals match commenced, Jannik Sinner, the No. 1 seed and defending champion, showed his powerful forehand against the 25th seed, Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian, who has eliminated several higher-ranked players throughout the tournament, aims to make history as the second Canadian man to reach a Grand Slam singles final, following Milos Raonic’s appearance at Wimbledon in 2016.

Both players shared insights prior to the match. Sinner expressed his respect for Auger-Aliassime, noting, “I feel like he has improved a lot. It’s going to be a very, very difficult match for both of us.” Auger-Aliassime, speaking after his quarterfinal win, acknowledged Sinner’s growth in the sport, reflecting, “You have to give credit when it’s due.”

The match marks a pivotal moment in men’s tennis, as it represents a shift towards a new generation of players following the retirements of legends like Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Rafael Nadal. Sinner has been seen as a rising star, while Auger-Aliassime aims to prove his potential against the world’s best.

The atmosphere in Arthur Ashe Stadium is electric as fans eagerly await which player will advance to face Alcaraz in the final this Sunday. With Sinner’s current performance and Auger-Aliassime’s determination, the outcome remains uncertain, promising an exciting clash ahead.