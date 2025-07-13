Sinner Faces Alcaraz in High-Stakes Wimbledon Final Rematch

Wimbledon, England (AP) — World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will meet two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in what promises to be a thrilling Wimbledon final this Sunday. The highly anticipated matchup comes after Alcaraz narrowly defeated Sinner in their last encounter, saving three championship points to win the French Open final.

Both players are not only vying for the prestigious trophy but also for a significant payday. The champion of Sunday’s match will earn £3 million, while the runner-up will take home £1.52 million. This prize money reflects an increase of £300,000 for the champion compared to last year’s tournament.

The overall prize pool for the 2025 Wimbledon tournament has risen to £53.55 million, a notable 8% increase from 2024. As play progresses through various rounds, participants will earn payouts that depend on their advancement in the tournament. For instance, even first-round players will secure at least £66,000.

Last Saturday, Iga Swiatek made headlines by claiming the women’s title with a stunning victory over Amanda Anisimova, winning 6-0, 6-0. That performance secured Swiatek a remarkable £4.1 million, while Anisimova walked away with £2 million for reaching the final.

In the men’s division, the excitement builds over Sinner and Alcaraz’s rematch after their gripping final in Paris. Sinner seeks vengeance on the grass, where Alcaraz has excelled. The match will take place on Centre Court, where each player aims to make history with their third consecutive Grand Slam title.

As fans prepare for the showdown, both athletes are ready to battle not just for reputation, but for a lucrative payout that speaks volumes about the evolving financial landscape in tennis.