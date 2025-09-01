Sinner and De Minaur to Compete in US Open Quarterfinals

Flushing Meadows, New York — The US Open action continues on Monday, September 1, with defending champion Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur among the big names scheduled to compete. Fans can expect an exciting day featuring key quarterfinal matchups at the season’s final major tournament.

Match highlights for Day 9 include Naomi Osaka facing Coco Gauff in a highly anticipated clash, alongside Amanda Anisimova taking on Beatriz Haddad Maia. Matches are set to start at 11 a.m. at Louis Armstrong Stadium, followed by the primetime showdown between Osaka and Gauff, set for sometime after 7 p.m.

Significant matches on the schedule at Arthur Ashe Stadium also feature notable players like Iga Swiatek and Ekaterina Alexandrova. As the tournament progresses, the competition intensifies, with players striving for a coveted place in the semifinals.

With talented athletes stepping onto the court, the excitement is palpable at this prestigious event. Fans and players alike look forward to high-stakes matches and memorable moments this coming week.