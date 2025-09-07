Sinner Overcomes Scare to Reach US Open Final

NEW YORK, USA — Jannik Sinner, the world No. 1, secured his spot in the US Open final on Friday night, defeating Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The match lasted three hours and 21 minutes under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

This victory marks Sinner’s fifth consecutive Grand Slam final appearance. He will face Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 2 seed, who defeated Novak Djokovic earlier in the day. This matchup will be the third consecutive meeting between the two young talents for a major title this season, a historic feat in men’s tennis.

Initially, Sinner dominated, winning the first set with powerful shots and impeccable timing. However, Auger-Aliassime elevated his game in the second set, showcasing a strong forehand that interrupted Sinner’s string of 38 consecutive service holds. A swift 117 mph ace secured the set for the Canadian, shifting the momentum in his favor.

During a critical moment, Sinner took a medical timeout, stating afterward that it was “nothing too bad.” Upon returning, he adjusted his shot selection and minimized errors, regaining control of the match. From the third set onward, Sinner displayed the skills that earned him the title of champion, saving nine out of ten break points.

When Auger-Aliassime’s last forehand sailed long, Sinner celebrated quietly, relieved at his victory. This win extends Sinner’s impressive record to 27 consecutive Grand Slam matches without a loss on hard courts and 33 wins in his last 34 major tournaments, rivaling the achievements of tennis legends Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic.

As he prepares for the final, Sinner acknowledged the intensity of the season, stating, “Amazing season. It’s a very special day. It’s a very amazing final again.”