Sports
Sinner Seeks Perfection Amidst Heat and Withdrawals at Cincinnati Open
Cincinnati, Ohio — Jannik Sinner is focused on achieving perfection as he competes in hot conditions at the Cincinnati Open. The number one seed emphasized his goal: “I need to play as many matches as possible in fewer tournaments.”
The tournament has seen several players retire due to the sweltering heat, including French player Gabriel Diallo, who struggled before withdrawing. Argentine player Comesana faced similar challenges but managed to recover and is set to face Andrey Rublev.
In Cincinnati, fans have resorted to using umbrellas, not for rain but to shield themselves from the sun. Calls for a weather policy similar to those in other tournaments have increased as players navigated extreme conditions.
As Sinner and fellow player Carlos Alcaraz continue their parallel careers, Sinner is also preparing for the upcoming U.S. Open. He plans to defend his title at the season’s final Grand Slam event.
During Monday’s match, Sinner faced technical issues with the new facility but managed to secure a victory against Diallo with a score of 6-2, 7-6. Despite his win, Sinner expressed dissatisfaction with his serving percentage, noting that only 50% of his first serves landed in.
Coach Vagnozzi’s reaction to the ongoing match became a trending meme, showing the pressure of the moment. In Cincinnati, late into the night, Sinner practiced serves, determined to improve. “I had a tough day finding my rhythm,” he said. “I need to be on the court more, facing complex matches to be prepared for my main goal, the U.S. Open.”
Sinner is aware that he must find ways to balance his schedule for a long career. Looking ahead to facing Adrian Mannarino in the third round, he reiterated, “My goal is to play as many matches as possible in fewer tournaments because I want to ensure a long career, which means sometimes I need to take time to work on myself.”
