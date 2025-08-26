Sinner Tops Alcaraz in 2025 Earnings Amid Rivalry

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Jannik Sinner has edged out Carlos Alcaraz as the world’s highest-paid tennis player in 2025, earning an estimated $52.3 million over the past year, just ahead of Alcaraz’s $49 million. Both players have dominated men’s tennis, winning the last seven Grand Slam titles.

Sinner, who turned 24 last week, attributed much of his earnings to successful contracts with brands including Nike, Lavazza, and Rolex. The Italian player has collected $27.3 million in prize money this year, including a notable $5 million for winning the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia.

Alcaraz, the 22-year-old Spanish star, remains the top player in endorsements, raking in an estimated $36 million from partnerships with major brands such as Rolex and BMW. His prize money this year amounts to $13 million.

Coco Gauff, at 21 years old, continues to shine off the court. She earned $35.2 million, making her the highest-paid female athlete in tennis, with $12.2 million in prize money and $23 million from sponsors.

Following Gauff in earnings is Aryna Sabalenka, who made $25.4 million, while Novak Djokovic, despite being the only player over 30 in the top 10, secured $24.4 million in total earnings. Djokovic’s legacy continues as he remains the all-time leader in prize money with $189 million.

The top 10 highest-paid tennis players collectively earned $272 million over the past 12 months, with endorsements comprising 65% of that total. This figure highlights a notable increase from previous years as sponsorship deals and prize money continue to rise.

As the U.S. Open approaches, Sinner and Alcaraz are favored to maintain their positions among the elite in tennis, setting the stage for an exciting championship.