Sir David Attenborough to Present New Wildlife Series on Asia

Sir David Attenborough is set to grace our screens once more with a new series focusing on Asia and its unique wildlife.

The series, titled ‘Asia’, is a seven-part natural history documentary that will air on BBC One and explore the diverse wildlife of the largest continent on Earth.

According to the BBC, this groundbreaking series will traverse the length and breadth of Asia, unveiling its most stunning landscapes and extraordinary animals, while showcasing dramatic and previously unseen behaviors.

Filmed over nearly four years, ‘Asia’ marks the first time that a major BBC wildlife series has dedicated itself solely to this vast continent.

Viewers can anticipate an array of captivating scenes, including the expansive Gobi Desert, the lush jungles of Borneo, the arctic wilderness of Siberia, and the stunning coral reefs of the Indian Ocean.

The BBC has reported that each of the seven episodes will be one hour long and will feature thrilling wildlife encounters, such as rhinos in Nepal engaged in a peculiar courtship ritual known as ‘kiss chase’ and the elusive red panda in the Himalayan foothills.

Further highlights include dramatic hunting sequences showcasing a lone wolf on the Tibetan Plateau stalking a herd of antelope and elephants in Sri Lanka that have adapted to become highway bandits.

The series will also explore various significant locations, including Lake Baikal, the oldest and deepest lake in the world, and the vast taiga forest of northern Russia, the Lut Desert in Iran, the Empty Quarter of the Arabian Peninsula, as well as dynamic urban environments like Tokyo, Bangkok, Taipei, Bhopal, Hanoi, and Singapore.

The BBC noted that Asia stands out as the largest continent, characterized by remarkable superlatives such as the highest mountain range, the deepest ocean, the tallest jungles, and the largest cave.

Additionally, Asia is home to impressive wildlife, including six species of bear, three species of rhino, and five species of big cats, surpassing even Africa in biodiversity.

This series promises to capture iconic landscapes and intimate animal behaviors with cutting-edge filming techniques, offering viewers an unprecedented visual experience of Asian wildlife.

Environmental and conservation challenges faced by the continent will also be key themes, recognizing the ongoing efforts to protect Asia’s wild places and endangered species.

Sreya Biswas, the BBC Head of Commissioning for Natural History, expressed enthusiasm for the series: ‘We are absolutely delighted to have Sir David Attenborough presenting our fantastic new landmark series Asia for BBC One.’

Asia is produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit in collaboration with BBC America, France Télévisions, and ZDF.