Siraj’s Fiery Send-Off Highlights Tensions in England vs India Test

LONDON, England — Mohammed Siraj gave India a crucial breakthrough early on the fourth day of the 3rd Test against England at Lord's on Sunday by dismissing opener Ben Duckett for 12 runs.

The dismissal came in the sixth over of England’s second innings, when Duckett misplayed a length delivery from Siraj, leading to a catch at mid-on by Jasprit Bumrah. Siraj’s celebration was marked by aggression; he charged towards Duckett post-dismissal, engaging in a shoulder bump and shouting in the opener’s face.

Shubman Gill and other teammates quickly intervened to separate the players, as match umpires approached Siraj to address his passionate celebration.

Tensions had already been brewing after a heated exchange between Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley at the end of Day 3. Siraj’s fiery demeanor reflected the high stakes of the match, which saw both teams tied at 387 runs in their first innings.

KL Rahul later spoke about the intense atmosphere of the previous day, noting how the players were keen to gain the upper hand. After Duckett, Siraj also claimed another wicket by trapping Ollie Pope LBW, further shifting momentum towards India.

Nitish Reddy contributed to India’s success by dismissing Zak Crawley, crucially putting India in a dominant position during this thrilling encounter at Lord’s, where the match’s pace had been slow, but a showdown was expected.