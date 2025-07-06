BIRMINGHAM, England — India is poised to seal a historic win against England in the second Test at Edgbaston, as they aim for their first series victory under captain Shubman Gill.

As of July 5, 2025, England needs 536 runs to beat India, who declared at 587 and 427 for 6. India’s declaration set a world-record target of 608 runs.

Mohammed Siraj led the bowling efforts with an impressive performance, claiming two wickets in England’s second innings early, leaving them at 72 for 3. Zak Crawley fell to a catch at slip after he struggled, allowing Siraj to make an early impact.

Gill, who scored 161 in the second innings, has demonstrated his skills throughout the match, establishing himself as a commanding figure. He emphasized the significance of a strong declaration, with Gill stating, “Setting a world record is not merely about runs; it’s about challenging the opposition.”

This second Test has been critical for India’s momentum after a five-wicket loss at Headingley. Ajinkya Rahane advised Gill to be proactive in his captaincy during the match, especially with Jasprit Bumrah potentially absent due to injury.

“It’s important to look for wickets as captain,” Rahane said in a press conference. “If Bumrah doesn’t play, Siraj must step up, along with Jadeja, to ensure we maintain our lead.”

Throughout the match, India’s batting contributions were significant, with Shubman Gill leading the way. He has already achieved three centuries in this series, showcasing his talent against England’s spinners.

The challenge remains as England’s Ollie Pope and the rest of the batting lineup fight to prevent a series defeat. India’s bowlers are tasked with taking the remaining seven wickets on the last day, with the possibility of leveling the series.

The final day promises high tension, as players and fans alike watch closely to see if India can attain victory and move one step closer to claiming the series.