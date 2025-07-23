Sire Gaines Leads Boise State’s Running Back Group Ahead of Fall Camp

BOISE, Idaho — July 23, 2025. Sire Gaines, a redshirt freshman running back for Boise State, will be a key player as the fall camp opens next week. After a strong debut last season where he rushed for over 100 yards and scored twice against Georgia Southern, Gaines is ready to return to the field after an injury setback against Portland State.

At Mountain West Media Days last week, the phrase “Sire Gaines is healthy” was repeated multiple times, highlighting his recovery progress. Gaines is part of a competitive running back group, along with players like Malik Sherrod and Breezy Dubar. “I’m excited to compete for the starting spot,” Gaines said.

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen, who was named Preseason Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, is ranked No. 23 overall among FBS starting quarterbacks. “He may not have overwhelming physical traits, but he makes sound decisions,” said a scout. The loss of star running back Ashton Jeanty means that Madsen will need to step up his performance on the field.

Wide receiver Ben Ford, a veteran in the squad, is expected to make an impact this season. Having shown potential during summer workouts, Ford aims to become a reliable target alongside incoming talent like true freshman Qumonte Williams, who stands at 6-5 and brings dynamic skills to the field.

Mason Randolph, the Broncos’ center, is recognized among the preseason All-Mountain West players. After recovering from an injury that sidelined him for three months last season, Randolph excelled in the championship game, becoming a crucial player on the offensive line.

In betting news, Circa Sports lists Boise State as the favorite at plus-190 odds to make the College Football Playoff this season. This comes after a strong recent season ending in a Mountain West championship.

Tyson Degenhart, former Boise State star, is looking to make his mark in the NBA Summer League. After limited playtime in a recent semifinal loss to Sacramento, he hopes to secure a spot in an upcoming training camp.

In other local sports news, A.J. White, a prominent player with the Idaho Steelheads, has announced his retirement after seven seasons. Widely respected for his leadership, his legacy includes the most games played in franchise history.

As for the Boise Hawks, alumni Rich Hill is now the oldest player in Major League Baseball. After being called up by Kansas City, Hill faced the Chicago Cubs in his latest game.