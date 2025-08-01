SiriusXM Reports Second-Quarter Revenue Decline Despite Subscriber Growth

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 — SiriusXM Holdings reported its fiscal second-quarter results on Thursday, showing a slight decline in revenue despite an increase in subscriber growth.

The company announced subscriber revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, down from $1.66 billion during the same period last year. Overall, quarterly revenue dropped by 1.8% year-over-year to $2.14 billion, which surpassed analyst expectations of $2.13 billion.

CEO Jennifer Witz highlighted several positive developments during the earnings call, noting strong year-over-year growth in subscribers, partnerships in new content, and significant strides in the podcasting sector. She stated, “Operational improvements and cost efficiencies have driven deeper listener engagement, reinforcing our position for long-term growth.”

Looking ahead, SiriusXM projected annual revenue of $8.50 billion. The company also anticipates an adjusted EBITDA of $2.60 billion and free cash flow of $1.15 billion. Despite these figures, SiriusXM stock has declined 6% year-to-date, and the company missed both revenue and earnings-per-share estimates in two of the past four quarters.

As of Thursday, SiriusXM stock was down by 7% at $21.33, according to the latest market check.