News
Sister of Bryan Kohberger Speaks on Idaho Murders and Family Pain
POCONO MOUNTAINS, Pennsylvania — Mel Kohberger, the sister of Bryan Kohberger, spoke publicly for the first time since her brother was convicted of murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022. This revelation came during an interview published on January 3, 2026, where Mel addressed the chaos experienced by her family since Bryan’s arrest.
In the interview, Mel refuted claims that she or her family had prior knowledge of Bryan’s involvement in the killings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. Bryan, now 31, pleaded guilty to the four counts of first-degree murder in July 2025, receiving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
“I have always been a person who has spoken up for what was right,” Mel said. “If I ever had a reason to believe my brother did anything, I would have turned him in.” She expressed her disbelief upon hearing from her sister Amanda that authorities had arrested Bryan. “I was like, ‘For what?’” Mel recalled.
Mel described the conflicting emotions her family feels regarding Bryan’s absence during family events and holiday gatherings. “It’s confusing,” she described. “It’s painful. It’s like being victimized but not really being a victim.”
The impact of the case has also extended into Mel’s professional life. Initially training to become a mental health counselor, she was forced to step back after her employer received numerous inquiries about her family’s situation. “I had to give that up,” she shared.
Mel emphasized the importance of connecting with the victims’ families and respecting their grief. “The idea is making me so emotional that I can barely speak to you about it,” she said through tears, reflecting on the tragedy’s broader implications.
As the media frenzy surrounding the case intensified, Mel expressed concern about the public’s fascination with true crime stories. “It’s human nature to be curious about darker things,” she acknowledged. “But we should try to come together for a true crime culture that is protective and empathetic.”
Despite the tragedy, Mel recalled the pride their family felt over Bryan’s educational achievements in psychology and criminology. “We were all so proud of him because he had overcome so much,” Mel said. However, the family’s journey since Bryan’s arrest has been filled with confusion and pain.
