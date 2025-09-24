Sister Jean, Beloved Loyola Chaplain, Retires at 106

CHICAGO – Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the Loyola University Chicago chaplain who gained national fame during the Ramblers‘ 2018 Final Four run, has officially retired at the age of 106.

Sister Jean celebrated her 106th birthday on August 21. The news of her retirement was confirmed by Vice President of Communications Christian Andersen. Earlier this year, concerns about her health emerged when she missed the men’s basketball team’s NIT semifinal game in April.

University president Mark Reed stated that Sister Jean can no longer be ‘physically present on campus.’ He praised her, calling her ‘a beloved friend, trusted advisor, and loyal Rambler.’

In a recent message to the students, Sister Jean encouraged them, saying, ‘Let your dreams become reality. Don’t let anybody stop you. You are the future leaders of our churches, our schools, our country, and our world.’

When asked about Sister Jean’s health, Andersen mentioned only that she was dealing with a ‘summer cold’ in her birthday message to students.

Born in San Francisco in 1919, Sister Jean joined the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. She began her teaching career before arriving in Chicago at Mundelein College. That school merged with Loyola in 1991, and three years later, she became the chaplain for the men’s basketball team. She became well-known for her pregame prayers and regular presence courtside.

Beyond sports, Sister Jean was a familiar figure at Loyola, always ready with her warm smile to greet students. In 2023, she published ‘Wake Up with Purpose! What I’ve Learned in My First 100 Years,’ a work that caught the attention of former President Joe Biden.

A scholarship in her name continues to provide financial aid for Loyola students.

The information in this article comes from The Loyola Phoenix and previous reporting by FOX 32.