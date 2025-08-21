Sister Jean Celebrates 98 Years of Life and Legacy

CHICAGO, Illinois — Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the beloved chaplain of the Loyola University basketball team, turned 98 on February 8, 2023, and continues to inspire with her energetic spirit and passion for helping others. Despite the common notion that life slows down at 40, Sister Jean is living proof that it can be just the beginning.

Born in San Francisco in 1919, Sister Jean has experienced significant moments in history, including women’s suffrage and the Prohibition era. Growing up in a family of sports fans, she played high school basketball from 1933 to 1937 before becoming a nun. After joining an all-women’s school near Loyola in 1961, she championed her students and attended various athletic competitions.

In 1991, when her school merged with Loyola University, Sister Jean retired from teaching but was soon called upon to serve as the team chaplain. Her role grew in prominence during the Loyola Ramblers‘ incredible run to the NCAA Final Four in 2018, which thrust her into the national spotlight. She humorously refers to her fame as that of an “international celebrity,” noting her appearances in media worldwide.

In a recent interview, she credited the team’s success to the players and coaching staff, saying, “I’m sort of in the background doing the hard pushing. They’re the ones that do the playing and get the credit.” Even as an inspiring figure for many, Sister Jean continues to embrace her role with humility.

As she celebrated her 100th birthday in 2019, Sister Jean reflected on the importance of birthdays, recalling cherished family traditions, especially her favorite birthday meal of chicken fricassee and pound cake. “Birthdays are your special days,” she stated.

Loyola basketball players have embraced Sister Jean’s enthusiastic presence, appreciating how her recognition enhances their experiences. One player remarked, “Just having her around adds so much to Loyola, and it doesn’t take away from anything we do here.”

Year after year, fans eagerly await Sister Jean’s bracket predictions for the NCAA tournament. In previous tournaments, she has been known for her insightful assessments. Ahead of this year’s tournament, she expressed hope for Loyola’s success, confidently predicting an upset against top-seeded Illinois.

Sister Jean embraces her role as a figure of joy among fans, saying, “When I go down Michigan Avenue and people stop me, they really want to take a selfie with me. I have a lot of fun.” Her warmth and wisdom continue to shape both her community and the hearts of basketball fans everywhere.