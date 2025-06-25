Sisters Seek Help in Search for Suspected Murderer of Actor’s Father

Houston, Texas—The sisters Yany and Myla Prado are urging the public to help locate Pedro Luis Rodríguez Naranjo, the fugitive suspected of murdering their father. The tragic incident has shocked the entertainment world and left the Prado family devastated.

The father of Yany and Myla, both recognized actresses, was violently killed in Houston during the early morning hours of June 20. According to the sisters, Rodríguez Naranjo, nicknamed “El Guajiro,” is a Cuban man who had been living illegally in both the United States and Mexico.

Yany and Myla have taken to social media to raise awareness about the crime and to call for help in finding the suspect, who they claim has been a family acquaintance since childhood. They shared images of Rodríguez Naranjo on Instagram, prompting a collective effort from the public and fellow celebrities to bring attention to the case.

“I need justice for my father. I need your help to find this animal who took my dad away,” Yany wrote in a post, emphasizing the emotional toll the tragedy has taken on their family.

The sisters revealed that after the murder, Rodríguez Naranjo stole the victim’s vehicle and fled towards the U.S.-Mexico border. They believe he may be trying to cross through areas such as Monterrey, Reynosa, Heroica Matamoros, or Laredo.

<p“I urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact authorities, especially in border regions,” Yany expressed, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Celebrities from the entertainment industry have also expressed their support for the sisters during this difficult time. Stars including Marjorie de Sousa, Galilea Montijo, and José Ron have sent messages of encouragement via social media.

The story of Yany and Myla Prado highlights their backgrounds in acting. Yany, born in Cuba in 1991, moved to Mexico at age 11 and has carved out a successful career, while Myla is gaining traction in the industry.

As they navigate through their grief, the sisters continue to rally for justice and hope the public can assist in bringing the suspected killer to justice.