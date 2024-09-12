Sitaram Yechury, Veteran CPI(M) Leader, Passes Away at 72

Sitaram Yechury, the esteemed General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a prominent figure in Indian politics, has passed away at the age of 72. He succumbed to a prolonged illness on Thursday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Having been admitted on August 19 with pneumonia-like symptoms, Mr. Yechury was critically ill and received respiratory support until the end.

Mr. Yechury’s association with the CPI(M) began in 1975, marking a distinguished political career that saw him serving as the party’s General Secretary in his third term. He was first elected to this position in 2015. His demise has evoked widespread grief and tributes from across the political spectrum, acknowledging his influential role in Indian politics.

Prominent leaders across various parties expressed their condolences. President Droupadi Murmu described him as having a distinct and influential voice in politics, appreciated by many for his ability to connect across party lines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi echoed similar sentiments, with Mr. Gandhi referring to him as a “protector of the idea of India” and a dear friend.

Known for his remarkable ability to navigate politics with a pragmatic streak, Mr. Yechury was respected as a committed ideologue by leaders such as Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. His influence extended beyond his party, creating friendships even with those who often ideologically opposed his views.

A graduate in economics from Delhi University and a postgraduate from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Mr. Yechury was a committed activist, having joined the Students Federation of India in 1974. His arrest during the Emergency-era underscored his dedication to political activism and the leftist movement.

The CPI(M) has announced that Mr. Yechury’s body will be kept at the party headquarters for public homage on September 14. In accordance with his wishes, his body will subsequently be donated to medical research at AIIMS.

He is survived by his wife, Seema Chishti, daughter Akhila, son Danish, and brother Shankar. His elder son, Ashish Yechury, passed away in 2021 due to COVID-19.