Six Badgers to Represent USA at 2026 Winter Olympics

MADISON, Wis. — Four current and two former Wisconsin women’s hockey players have secured spots on the Team USA Olympic roster for the 2026 Winter Games in Milano-Cortina, as announced by USA Hockey on January 1, 2026. The announcement came during a live segment on NBC’s TODAY show, where Laila Edwards unveiled the roster.

The active Wisconsin players include Laila Edwards, Caroline Harvey, Ava McNaughton, and Kirsten Simms. They are joined by former Badgers Britta Curl-Salemme and Hilary Knight, with current athletic trainer Sis Paulsen also selected for staff roles. This marks the first Olympics for Edwards, McNaughton, Simms, and Curl-Salemme, and boosts the total number of Olympians from Wisconsin’s program to 23.

Harvey, who previously competed in the 2022 Olympics, holds the title of the NCAA’s all-time defensive point leader with 178 career points and leads in points among NCAA players this season. Knight, who serves as Team USA captain, will become the first American woman to play in five Olympic Games, enhancing her legacy as one of the most decorated players in U.S. history.

In preparation for the Olympics, all six players recently participated in the 2025 Rivalry Series against Team Canada, where the U.S. won all four games decisively. Edwards has stood out with impressive statistics, leading the nation in goals with 35 in the last season. She will become the first Black woman representing the U.S. at the Olympic women’s hockey event.

Simms is known for her recent heroics at the NCAA Championship, where she scored both the tying and winning goals against Ohio State to secure the Badgers’ eighth national title. As players gear up for the Olympics, they will compete in the first three series of January before heading to Italy.

Team USA will kick off Olympic competition against Czechia on February 5 at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena. This year marks a shift in Olympic preparations, as the team will not centralize players before the games, allowing NCAA and PWHL players to remain active in their seasons.

The women’s hockey tournament at the Olympics is set to feature intense competition as Team USA aims to reclaim gold.