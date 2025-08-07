Six Fantasy Baseball Players to Target Before Trade Deadline

NEW YORK, NY — As the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches on Aug. 15, fantasy managers face a crucial decision: How to improve their rosters for the stretch run. With two-thirds of the season completed, teams have only a limited time left to make impactful trades.

One of the top tips for making competitive trades is to aim high. With only three to four weeks left in the regular season, adding high-impact players can make a considerable difference in the standings. Here are six proven performers to consider targeting before the deadline.

Outfielder Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners is one to watch. In his last three MLB seasons, he has averaged 3.30 fantasy points across the final 48 games. With a solid track record and a recent uptick in performance, he costs a premium but is a valuable asset for any roster.

Next, San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell has factored prominently into end-of-season lineups. Having scored 490 fantasy points in similar late-season stretches, he is known for his potential to turn the game around when it matters most.

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is consistently impressive in September, hitting 10 or more home runs in each of the last three years. As a key player in a competitive lineup, his power surge is an asset for teams looking to boost their offensive output.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried may also be a viable trade target. Despite recent struggles, his historical performance in the latter part of the season indicates he could be a valuable addition to teams seeking pitching depth.

First baseman Matt Olson has been another consistent performer in late-season shows. Despite a less competitive Braves team this year, his stats in September suggest he can still deliver strong performances and might be available at a better trade price.

Finally, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen has the potential to perform well even on a struggling team. His track record of success in late-season games makes him a risk worth taking as a target in trades.

As the deadline approaches, fantasy managers should act quickly to enhance their chances of clinching a season victory.